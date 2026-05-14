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Metro Detroit teen accused of carjacking at Applebee's restaurant pleads guilty

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington,
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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A 16-year-old boy, who authorities say was involved in a carjacking at an Applebee's restaurant and a police chase, has pleaded guilty to the offense after being charged as an adult.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremiah Collins, 16, pleaded guilty in Macomb County Circuit Court to one count each of carjacking, fleeing and eluding and attempted resisting and obstructing an officer. Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Collins was charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14 and is expected to include prison time, according to the terms of the plea agreement.

"Carjacking is a violent crime that places victims, law enforcement, and the public at serious risk. While juvenile offenders are often capable of rehabilitation, there must also be accountability when conduct escalates to this level of violence and danger," Lucido said.  

The incident happened on Nov. 14, 2025, when a teen forcibly took a 2016 Jeep Patriot that was parked at an Applebee's restaurant in Roseville, Michigan. Two women had been in the vehicle, and three juveniles approached them. One of the teens demanded the Jeep's keys from its owner, and the suspects then took off.

The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into another vehicle on northbound Gratiot near Sam's Club, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The teens ran off but were caught. The driver was found hiding inside a restroom at Sam's Club. 

All three were taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center after apprehension.

Collins was 15 years old at the time of the carjacking, authorities said.

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