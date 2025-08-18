Metro Detroit school districts face difficulty recruiting bus drivers

The new school year is quickly approaching, and many school districts are still actively recruiting bus drivers to transport students.

It's a problem districts across Metro Detroit face each school year, so CBS News Detroit did some digging to find out what is behind the shortage and what districts are doing to turn things around.

School buses lined up next to each other in Metro Detroit. CBS Detroit

"It's a great school district to work for," said bus driver Emily Moore.

For eight years and counting, Moore has been the face that kids in the Novi Community School District see when stepping on the bus.

"I own my own business, and I wanted to do something in the community, and the part-time time permanent nature of bus driving worked well with my schedule, and I was very interested in the benefit package that they offer," Moore said

On average, the school district likes to have roughly 35 bus drivers on staff annually. Right now, district transportation supervisor Carey Russell says they've fallen short and need about five more.

"That doesn't seem like a lot, but it really makes a huge difference," said Russell.

Recruiting bus drivers is an ongoing obstacle, according to Russell.

"It's always a constant ebb and flow like you could get three people in and five people retire. It's affected the whole busing community. It's not just us; it's everybody out there," Russell said.

CBS Detroit

The gig is only offered part-time, and the schedule is what Moore says could be a dealbreaker for some.

"You work several hours in the morning and several hours in the afternoon. I think the part-time nature makes it challenging," said Moore.

The district, however, is taking steps forward. Novi Community Schools offers paid training, health insurance, paid time off, and paid snow days.

Plus, starting salary for bus drivers has increased from $21 to $23.50 an hour and could reach up to $29.50 depending on insurance coverage. It's an opportunity Moore could not pass up.

"Being self-employed, previously I was buying my own benefits, which can be very costly, so by the tradeoff of working 25/28 hours a week for the school district and I receive medical benefits, helps me save a lot of money," Moore said.

In addition to those incentives, the district has received positive feedback from advertisements and encourages anyone willing to make an impact to apply.

"Never say no because it's an opportunity that maybe you didn't think about before," Russell said.