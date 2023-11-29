Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit mom bound over to circuit court after 5-year-old son found frozen to death in park

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old woman was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court after her 5-year-old son left their apartment and was found frozen to death in a park in January. 

Derrick Fleming, 25, of Clinton Township, was bound over on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to the incident that happened on Monday, Jan. 23. 

It is alleged that Fleming put her son to bed and then left the apartment to visit with an upstairs neighbor, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

While Fleming was upstairs, the boy wandered out of the apartment building and was found in a nearby park. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Fleming's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11. 

"Our commitment to seeking justice for the victim is unwavering, and we are resolute in holding the defendant accountable for her actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences extend to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic incident."

First published on November 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

