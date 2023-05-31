Clinton Township mother charged after 5-year-old son left apartment, found frozen to death in park

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township mother has been charged after her 5-year-old son left their apartment and was found frozen to death in a nearby park.

Derricka Fleming, 24, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

It is alleged that on Monday, Jan. 23. Fleming put her 5-year-old son to bed in their apartment that night and then went upstairs to visit with a neighbor.

While she was upstairs, the boy wandered outside and was later found in a nearby park. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"As the prosecutor in this case, we are deeply saddened by the tragic and preventable loss of a young life," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The charges against Derricka Fleming reflect the gravity of the situation and the responsibility she bears in the death of her son. It is alleged that she placed her child to bed and left him unattended, resulting in his tragic disappearance and subsequent discovery in a nearby park. The evidence suggests a severe breach of parental duty and neglect that led to this devastating outcome. We will vigorously pursue justice for the victim and hold the defendant accountable for her actions. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking incident."

Fleming was arraigned on May 31. She was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, June 12.