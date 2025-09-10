Metro Detroit man sentenced to prison after stealing 16 cars

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A Madison Heights, Michigan, man facing 34 charges related to auto theft was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, David Elliot, 37, participated in the theft of 16 cars, attempted theft of seven cars and theft of a firearm in the fall of 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 25, 2023, while attempting to steal a car from the Henry Ford Hospital parking lot in West Bloomfield.

He pleaded no contest.

"David Elliott's crime spree resulted in the theft of vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. He disrupted victims' lives, took their property, and upended their sense of safety," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "This sentence sends a clear message that auto thieves will be held accountable in Oakland County."

Elliot will appear for a restitution hearing on Oct. 15. Another suspect, Demareo Scott, was convicted in 2024. A third suspect, Dominique Buttrom, died in 2024 before his trial.