Metro Detroit man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl at Southfield park

A Metro Detroit man is charged for the alleged robbery and assault of a 12-year-old girl at Inglenook Park in Southfield, Michigan.

According to police, the girl told officers that the 20-year-old DeAngelo Steele took her phone after asking to borrow it to call his mom on the night of Sept. 17.

"He pushed the victim away and ripped her shirt during the physical altercation," said Police Chief Elvin Barren during a press conference on Monday. "The suspect told the victim that she would have to perform a sex act in order to get her phone back."

Barren says the victim refused as Steele continued to touch her inappropriately.

Police showed bodycam footage of the arrest at the press conference.

Officers were called to the park and were able to capture Steele, preventing any future harm. The 20-year-old is now facing one count of unarmed robbery, one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Barren said Steele and the 12-year-old lived near the park, but did not know each other.

The police chief is asking parents to talk with their children to make sure Steele or anyone else has not done something similar to them.

"Anytime there's individuals that we identify as sexual predators out in our community, the community has to be notified. That way, if there's any other potential victims, they would have the courage to come forward," Barren said.

It's unclear if Steele has approached any other girls in the past. He is expected back in court in October.