Thousands of Metro Detroit high school students attend region's largest career exploration event

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi hosted the MiCareerQuest, where thousands of high school students and teachers from several counties enjoyed real hands-on experience in job training. 

MiCareerQuest, which first launched in 2018, is Metro Detroit's largest career exploration event, and it allows students to see firsthand the most in-demand careers and the skills needed to succeed. 

The event featured hundreds of hands-on and interactive activities for students to participate in, as well as booths representing advanced manufacturing, technology, health sciences, mock surgeries, 3D printing and first responder training. 

It exposes students to a broad range of exciting, rewarding career opportunities as they prepare for their futures. 

"This is the only event I do all year with high school kids where they are not on their phone all the time," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "It's interactive. They can touch; they can feel and play with the stuff. The hope is to be open, have a good time, and maybe it'll plant a seed that that's something I want to do, and if they do, these employers are ready to hire you."

MiCareerQuest's goal is to connect classroom learning with real-world jobs and their requirements. 

"It's pretty sweet," said Bryson, a L'Anse Creuse North High School student. "I got to do surgery on someone even though it's fake. It looks pretty good. It's fun. I had a good time here; it's a nice field trip for sure."

"It's very awesome, and I have lots of questions, and this is really helpful in deciding what I want to do. A lot of people don't get this opportunity, so I feel like it's very important to go to this," added South Lyon High School student Bella Metz. 

