Metro Detroit families' funeral arrangements impacted by severe winter weather

Wild weather is disrupting daily life — impacting homes, schools, and roadways. But it's also forcing families to delay funerals.

"Unlike any other months in the funeral service in the Midwest, people die more in December and January than the rest of the year," Stephen Kemp, of Kemp Funeral Home, explained.

The cold weather is making the job for funeral homes even harder, especially because they rely on flights. When an airport cancels or delays a flight, that means additional cargo is delayed.

"I had one yesterday, we took the remains there, weighed them, checked them in, somebody from HQ called and said flight's canceled… You have to take the remains back," he continued.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of flights have been canceled nationwide due to the weather. According to Kemp Funeral Home, this makes it harder for families overseas to get their loved ones.

"These weeks have done havoc with this big storm. What it did was knock down the hubs for international flights, mainly JFK."

The best thing you can do if your deceased loved one is traveling by plane is to keep in contact with your funeral director.



"When they get delayed like this – sometimes it causes a lot of consternation with families. Just as you would as a passenger on an airplane, but it's a little more complicated," Kemp explained.