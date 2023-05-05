Metro Detroit couple ties the knot at special spot in Clawson where they met

CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A newlywed couple in Metro Detroit has a romance that dates back decades.

When Austin Keller and Nicole Schulmeister met, it was love at first … skate.

"We just hit it off right away," said Keller.

The former Ambassador Roller Rink in Clawson. Clawson Historical Museum Facebook

Mutual friends brought the two together. Keller was 14 years old and Schulmeister was 13 at the time.

Every Friday night, the duo would go to the former Ambassador Roller Rink in downtown Clawson.

"We planned all week how we were going to get here and who was going to come with us," said Schulmeister.

Photographed is Metro Detroit newlyweds Austin Keller and Nicole Schulmeister. Austin Keller/Nicole Schulmeister

The rest is history. For 21 years, the couple has been together.

A few years ago, they won an all-inclusive wedding in Las Vegas through a radio contest. Those plans quickly came to a halt.

"The pandemic, the lockdown, everything happened so quickly. Our hotel shut down, our flights were canceled, all of our family had booked trips to come with us. It was going to be really special," Schulmeister said.

"We planned on a courthouse wedding just because it would be easy," said Keller.

The inside of retail store Leon and Lulu, located in downtown Clawson on 14 mile road. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Instead, a spur-of-the-moment idea a few weeks ago landed them at an eclectic retail shop off 14 Mile Road in Clawson called "Leon and Lulu"… the home of the former Ambassador Roller Rink.

"Austin had this incredible idea to ask if we could just come into the store since it's so special where we met," said Schulmeister.

The roller skates of Austin and Nicole set up for display during their wedding ceremony at Leon and Lulu in Clawson. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"We asked for just 15 minutes of their time, 15 people will just hang out in the corner of the store and they literally rearranged everything for us," Keller stated.

Down to the alter, flowers, candles, entertainment and even details like the couple's roller skates. It was a picture-perfect wedding with about 30-40 family and friends by their side.

Austin Keller and Nicole Schulmeister after they tied the knot during their wedding ceremony. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It was just more than we could have ever dreamed of," said Schulmeister.

"It's absolutely insane. I couldn't have asked for more," Keller added.