Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale Friday for Metro Detroit shows

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend for shows coming to the Metro Detroit area.

The list includes concerts at 313 Presents venues, including Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

For information on ticket sale dates, venue and the date of the concert, check out this list:

On Sale: Friday, April 7



Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Concert Date: Thursday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Thursday, June 22, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Don Toliver "Thee Love Sick Tour 2023" wsg. Pierre Bourne

Concert Date: Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Melanie Martinez "PORTALS Tour"

Concert Date: Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Ted Nugent

Concert Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre The All-American Rejects "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" wsg. New Found Glory, The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids

Concert Date: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre KISS "End of the Road World Tour

Concert Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

For more information on these shows and to purchase tickets, visit here.

