Scam message claiming to be from Wayne County District Court hits Michigan cell phones

Michigan law enforcement agencies say a round of scam messages has hit cell phones in recent days, insisting that someone has a violation pending at Wayne County District Court.

"The toll road fine scam is working its way around the state again," the Michigan State Police, Second District, posted on its social media after a state troopersreceived it on their work phone.

The message claims that "all prior notices, compliance deadlines, and opportunities to resolve the matter voluntarily have been EXHAUSTED AND TERMINATED," according to an image shared by the state police.

Michigan law enforcement agencies say another round of scam messages have hit cell phones in recent days, insisting that someone has a violation pending at Wayne County District Court. Michigan State Police

It also insists on immediate payment of "all outstanding fines, penalties, court costs, and applicable enforcement fees."

There was a court date of 9 a.m., May 4, listed on the example shared by state police, and a QR code with a link claiming to be an official payment portal.

Other Michigan agencies that have seen this or a similar notice circulating and shared reminders in recent days include the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Howell Police Department and the Wayne Police Department.

An incident involving a message that is similar in format to the one circulating in Michigan resulted in 200 people going to a local courthouse in Colorado on Friday for a hearing that never was called, CBS Colorado said.

"Again, the courts and/or the police are never going to send you a fine notice by text or phone call," Michigan State Police said. "If you get one of these text messages do not click on any of the links and delete it."

Reports of scams relating to unpaid tolls or tickets have circulated in Michigan in the past.

The above video originally aired on March 14, 2025.