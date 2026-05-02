Text scam brings 200 people to Denver County Court

Denver County Court says about 200 people showed up at the city and county building on Friday because of a scam.

There have been issues before with scammers texting or calling people about fake fines, but this most recent one involves scammers texting a fake form to people across the country.

The form states that the recipient will be arrested if they do not pay a traffic ticket. It also includes a QR code that will send money to the scammers.

Denver County Court

Public Information Officer Carolyn Tyler with Denver County Court says the scam targeted many Spanish-speaking people in the area. Many of them showed up at the Denver City and County Building on Friday morning to find out what was going on.

The court says it will never text people about unpaid fines and would never use a QR code to do so. They advised residents who receive a text like this not to respond to the scammers.

"If you receive a suspicious text from someone alleging you are in default of a traffic matter, please report the information to your local police department and notify the Colorado Attorney General's Office by visiting the Stop Fraud Colorado website or by calling the Denver District Attorney's Office Consumer Fraud Hotline at 720-913-9179," said Tyler.