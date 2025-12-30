Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to lay off 157 Farmington Hills employees

A total of 157 current employees of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Farmington Hills, Michigan, will lose their jobs as part of an office relocation.

The company filed a WARN Act notice this month with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, explaining how a previously announced company move settled out.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

In this case, a financial services office that opened in 2008 in Farmington Hills has been relocated to Georgia. The office served as the headquarters for the Mercedes-Benz Mobility operations in the company's Americas region, which is the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"We are deeply appreciative of the years of support from the metro Detroit community and the contributions of our talented team members. Mercedes-Benz is providing full support to all affected employees, whether they chose to make the move to Atlanta or not," the company said in May.

The newly filed document with the State of Michigan says of the 265 employees affected by the Farmington Hills facility closing, 108 have indicated they plan to stay with the company or an affiliate.

There were 157 other Farmington Hills employees who decided not to relocate.

Their permanent layoff dates will be at various times between Dec. 31, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026, the document states.