2 men accused of carjacking, attempted murder of ATF agents in Detroit

For more than a week in early November, nearly a dozen houses and cars in Detroit were shot at, leaving one person seriously injured.

According to a critical incident community briefing released this week by Detroit police, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives linked seven shootings from Nov. 5-13 to a suspect driving a dark colored sport utility vehicle and similar 9mm casings left at the scenes.

During their investigation, officers found surveillance video and license plate information linked to 33-year-old Terrance Davis.

Detroit police say that on Nov. 14, officers tried to take Davis into custody, but he took off. Hours later, Davis was caught on camera attempting to carjack a driver at a Citgo gas station near Livernois and Cortland before shooting at ATF agents, police say.

"DPD Air Units stated that this was a homicide suspect, but this was a subject wanted for one non-fatal shooting and eleven shots fired incidents," said Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi.

After a block-long pursuit down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, a Michigan State Police trooper conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen car.

Police say Davis then runs off armed, and body camera footage showed a DPD officer catching up to him on Cass Avenue. Investigators say officers told Davis to drop his weapon multiple times before shooting him.

As part of the department's standard process, an investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for an update on the case, and its spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that a second man, Robert Daugherty III, was arrested.

Daugherty is charged with receiving a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis remains in custody, with his next court date set for Dec. 19.