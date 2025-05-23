Memorial Day travelers pack into Detroit Metro and onto Michigan roads

Record travel expected in the air and on the roads

2025 is considered the busiest Memorial Day travel season in 20 years.

Thousands will take to the skies, and this is the first major holiday weekend at airports across the nation after the Real ID requirements took effect.

Friday felt like another day at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, but one could say it's more quiet than usual. That could be because Thursday was forecast to be the busiest day for Memorial Day travel whether by car or plane. As Friday rolled around, people are trying to get to their destinations last minute.

The risk of frustrations and delays increased for passengers who don't have a Real ID.

Coincidentally, those that CBS Detroit talked to were all flying to Hawaii.

"I would say just get your Real ID as soon as possible because evidently it's needed," said Paco Avila. "Unlike me, you don't have to go in with ignorance."

He and his newlywed wife almost forgot about Real ID, but got their enhanced ID cards just in time. Travelers can still fly without a Real ID as long as they have TSA-accepted forms of ID, like a passport but it will likely add some time because of additional security screenings.

"It varies through security," said Avila. "It could be quick but sometimes it could take a lifetime, but we are hoping, fingers crossed."

Other travelers whom we talked to, Rick and Danielle, a father and daughter duo, have had Real ID for several years.

In the meantime, more than 85% of travelers will drive this Memorial Day weekend. AAA anticipates 1.2 million people in Michigan will drive for their holiday plans between Thursday and Monday. That's a 2% increase over last year.