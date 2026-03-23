Meijer gas mix-up in Clinton Township causes impact to vehicles. Here are steps drivers should take.

Drivers who fueled up last week at the Meijer Express gas station off South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township may be impacted by a serious mistake.

The company says there was a mix-up between diesel and regular gasoline. The error has caused many customers to make a trip to nearby auto shops.

CBS Detroit

"We had one on Friday, and I believe we've had four today, and sounds like some others are being towed in," said Evola Service owner Tony Aiello.

Aiello tells CBS News Detroit his team has been flushing fuel systems nonstop for the past few days.

"The diesel truck that came in Friday came in on a tow truck. It would not start. It would not run. Gasoline engines, yes, we're having a hard time even driving them in the shop. We're pushing them because they won't stay running," Aiello said.

CBS Detroit

Last week, a third-party fuel provider mixed up diesel and regular gasoline at the Meijer Express gas station located at South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township.

As a result, the company shut down fuel pumps, emptied and refueled tanks, and has since notified customers who may be impacted.

This is a problem, Aiello says, that could cause long-term damage to vehicles.

"It's more serious if you put gasoline in a diesel engine than it is if you put diesel in a gasoline engine. Engine damage can happen much easier in that respect. Diesel fuel is a lubricant and helps keep the fuel system lubricated. Gasoline is not a lubricant, so it can cause scoring and damage to very expensive pumps on a diesel engine," said Aiello.

CBS Detroit

To avoid long-term engine damage, Aiello says you must clean out the vehicle's fuel system entirely.

"Flush the fuel lines out, clean out the injectors. First one that came in was a diesel truck. We were afraid that it had broke the engine. We were able to flush everything out, put fresh diesel fuel in it, and that vehicle is operating fine today. We've already test drove it," Aiello said.

An issue that can be fixed, and one Aiello says should not be ignored.

"Don't drive your car, don't start it, don't run it, don't try putting any additives in the fuel tank. Have it towed in. The longer somebody drives with the diesel fuel in there, the more harm you can do to your spark plugs and catalytic converters, which is a very expensive repair," said Aiello.

CBS Detroit

Meijer says no other Meijer Express gas stations were impacted. The company says it will reimburse affected customers and are taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.

Meijer also asks customers who purchased fuel from this Meijer Express gas station between 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and have concerns, to contact the company at 616-791-5484.