Unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel mixed in error at Macomb County Meijer fuel station

Unleaded gasoline and diesel fuels were mixed in error at a Meijer Express fuel station in Macomb County, Michigan, the supermarket chain said Saturday.

The circumstances happened at the Meijer fuel station at 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township. The fuel in question would have been purchased between 6 a.m. March 17 and 1 p.m. March 19.

"Our third-party fuel provider made an error at our Meijer Express fuel station at 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway, resulting in unleaded and diesel fuels being mixed. After recognizing this, we shut down our pumps and began contacting customers who may be impacted," the company said.

Some customers had received emails that said, "We're contacting you out of an abundance of caution. Our records show that you purchased fuel from our Meijer Express fuel station at 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway between Tuesday, March 17, at 6 a.m. and Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m."

The Groesbeck Highway fuel station was the only one affected by this error, Meijer said.

"We are reimbursing customers for the expenses incurred due to this issue," the company said. "We are taking follow-up steps to prevent this from happening again and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."