Mechanical issues forcing Oakland County recreation center to permanently close earlier than planned

The Waterford Recreation Center in Waterford Township, Michigan, is permanently closing earlier than expected due to "catastrophic" mechanical issues, officials said Friday.

The recreation center's boiler system has failed, making it "impossible to maintain safe and comfortable temperatures inside the facility during the current cold weather," the Waterford Parks and Recreation Department said in a social media post.

Due to the failure, the facility will be closed for good beginning Monday. It was originally scheduled to close on Dec. 31.

The Waterford Township Board of Trustees voted in October to permanently shut down the recreation center because of "significant safety concerns" and the rising cost of building repairs, officials said.

The parks and recreation department said it's been preparing to transition programs at the facility to the Waterford Senior Center's Leggett Campus and other township establishments. Many programs will resume during the week of Dec. 8 and others will restart in January.

"Participants who prepaid for programs that are now cancelled will receive full refunds, or prorated refunds for programs that were partially completed," officials said.

The township says it's working with community organizations that use the recreation center to minimize interruptions to their offerings.

Plans are in place for a community center at Oakland County College's Highland Lakes Campus that will host the Leggett Center and recreation center programs, according to officials. It's scheduled to open in January 2028.