With measles outbreaks on the rise in the U.S., Michigan has reached 30 confirmed measles cases in 2026 as of Thursday, Nov. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Friday.

With 5,838 cases nationwide, the U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in over three decades. This resulted in the U.S. losing its official measles elimination status, which it had held since 2000.

In Michigan, the Detroit Health Department issued a call to action on Wednesday after this loss.

"We know what measles is. We know how to prevent it. We have the technology and the therapeutics and the vaccines to prevent it," Abazeed said.

Abazeed says the call to action is for all levels of government, community partners and nonprofits to work together.

The CDC says that 5,820 measles cases were reported by 47 jurisdictions across the country in 2026, including Michigan. Of those, Ohio has 235 cases reported, Indiana 170 and Illinois 29, according to the CDC.

The total number of U.S. deaths from measles is six in 2026 and three in 2025, according to the CDC, which does not specify the states in which these deaths occurred.

According to the CDC, 646 measles cases were hospitalized in the U.S. in 2026, accounting for 11% of the total number of confirmed cases. As for 2025, 244 cases were hospitalized in the U.S., also accounting for 11% of that year's total confirmed cases, according to the CDC.

Abazeed says the health department has and will continue to provide vaccine clinics and pop-ups for the community.

"They're available right now at our main site at 100 Mack Avenue. Residents and others, even don't got to be a Detroit resident, can call 313-876-4667," Abazeed said.