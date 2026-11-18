Earlier this week, the Pan American Health Organization announced that the U.S. lost its measles elimination status. Now, the Detroit Health Department is issuing a call to action.

Detroit Chief Public Health Officer and Director Ali Abazeed calls the loss a serious, preventable national setback.

"We know what measles is. We know how to prevent it. We have the technology and the therapeutics and the vaccines to prevent it." Abazeed said.

More than 5,400 cases have been recorded in the U.S. this year. That includes 31 cases in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"Detroit, we have not seen a confirmed suspected case, but that's not how we operate in public health. What we do is we take every sort of contact seriously," Abazeed said.

Abazeed says the "call to action" is for all levels of government, community partners, and non-profits to work together.

"To make sure that you're advocating for trusted voices in your community. It's going to happen by listening and respecting families and making sure that parents are aware how to protect their children in this moment," Abazeed said.

That also means making vaccines more accessible to everyone. Abazeed says the health department has done and will continue to host vaccine clinics and pop-ups throughout the community.

"They're available right now at our main site at 100 Mack Avenue. Residents and others even don't got to be a Detroit resident can call 313-876-4667," Abazeed said.

Medical experts say the only way to stop the spread of measles is to protect yourself and your loved ones.

"The Detroit Health Department stands, you know, ready and available to Detroit residents to help you figure out whether or not you have the appropriate records or whether or not you're fully protected from measles," Abazeed said.

Although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has questioned the safety and efficacy of the measles vaccine, he posted on X on Monday that the Department of Health and Human Services will work to regain the country's elimination status.

"We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families' questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment," Kennedy said.