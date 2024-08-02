Measles case confirmed in Wayne County adult, marking Michigan's seventh case this year

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials announced a case of measles has been confirmed in an adult who lives in Wayne County and is associated with international travel.

Wayne County adult diagnosed with measles

Wayne County Public Health said the individual is following isolation protocols. The county health department is working with state health officials to identify anyone who could have been exposed to this measles case.

The possible exposure locations include the following:

Michigan Medicine Canton Health Center Waiting Area at 1051 N. Canton Center Road

July 25 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

July 29 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

July 25 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 29 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Trinity Health IHA Urgent Care- Schoolcraft Campus at 19000 St. Joe's Parkway Suite 140 in Livonia

July 27 between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone at either of these locations during any of these times who is not fully vaccinated for measles or does not know their vaccine status should contact officials through the Wayne County Public Health form.

Other measles cases in Michigan, other states

This is Michigan's seventh confirmed case of measles this year.

On July 3, a child in Macomb County was diagnosed with measles. Health officials said there wasn't any known travel associated with this case.

The possible exposure sites in this case were the following:

Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road., Warren (June 26).

Children's Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy (June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.).

The presence of measles has been reported in at least 17 states so far in 2024, and data shows that thousands of schools across the country are below the threshold for reaching herd immunity against the virus.

Measles symptoms and prevention

Residents who were potentially exposed should monitor for the following symptoms for up to 21 days:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If a person gets any of these symptoms, they should notify their healthcare providers before seeking care, as measles is highly contagious.

The disease is spread through infectious droplets and airborne spread when a person with measles breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Health officials say the disease is preventable through vaccination, and 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to measles become infected.

It can be serious for young children, and one in 20 children infected with measles will get pneumonia, and three in 1,000 will die, according to Wayne County Public Health.

"Measles vaccines are safe, effective, and easy to get," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer. "As we head into the back-to-school season, please protect your kids, your family, and your community by making sure your child is up to date on their vaccines."

To verify their vaccination status, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or WCPH.