Work on I-75 Business Loop & South Boulevard intersection in Oakland County begins today

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will begin working on the I-75 Business Loop (Woodward Avenue) and South Boulevard intersection in Pontiac.

The work begins today, March 15, and is expected to end in the late fall of 2023.

According to MDOT, initially, northbound and southbound I-75 Business Loop will be open, with one lane closing in each direction.

Officials say drivers should expect delays in this area during the morning and afternoon commute times.

The work completed during this project will improve safety by changing the current direct left turn movements to indirect left turns. In addition, crews will improve pedestrian crossing and install new traffic signals.

