Michigan Department of Transportation holds meeting over I-696 project

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation held a public meeting to answer questions about the last phase of the I-696 project, which is set to begin in less than a month.

This project will impact tens of thousands of drivers over the next two years as MDOT rebuilds Interstate 696 from roughly Lahser to I-75.

"We're going to take you down to two lanes, but we will let westbound stay on the freeway while we rebuild eastbound this year and then next year, we're going to move that westbound traffic onto the new pavement," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

The two-year timeline is something drivers are not looking forward to.

"If I need to get somewhere within a respectable amount of time, it's going to be at least an hour, two hours grace period that I'm going to have to leave beforehand because of traffic. Rush Hour. Traffic is going to be all-day traffic," Chris Thomas said.

The project includes repairs to 60 bridges, including the Church Street Bridge plaza, which contains Victoria Park.

"We're totally taking that bridge down and rebuilding it as part of this project," Cross said.

MDOT says there will be a detour in place for commuters.

"It takes you southbound on M-10, eastbound on the Davison. That's M-8, then back northbound on I-75, kind of a big U shape going down into Detroit. It's about 25 miles long," Cross said.

It's a long detour that people will need to plan for.

"It takes me about 20 minutes to get to work, but now it's going to. I probably have to find a different route and leave an extra 30 minutes just in case because I know it's going to be congested," said Detroit resident Shemica Posey.

While the traffic over the next two years will cause headaches, officials say it's an investment in the future of Southeast Michigan.

"Considering how long a freeway will last, we have to come back out for maintenance, but otherwise we don't have to reconstruct this for a couple of decades," Cross said.

The project is expected to begin on March 1.