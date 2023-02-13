MDOT: One lane open on I-94 at M-19 in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will be one lane open in both directions on I-94 at M-19 as crews work on a resurfacing project in Macomb County.

According to MDOT, this update will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, and go through mid-May. Crews will be completing bridge work over the Salt River.

This is part of a $32.5 million project on I-94 from M-29 to County Line Road.

The project includes bridge work at six locations, traffic signal upgrades and partial ramp reconstruction at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges.