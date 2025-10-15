Michigan transportation department closing westbound I-94 to repair bridge struck by semi-truck

The Michigan Department of Transportation will close westbound Interstate 94 between I-696 and Eight Mile Road in Macomb County for a bridge beam demolition nearly a month after a semi-truck hit the Frazho Road overpass.

The freeway will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, and reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19. MDOT says crews will return later in the fall for additional bridge repairs. Final repairs will be made in 2026.

In addition to the freeway, several ramps will be closed:

Eastbound I-696 to westbound I-94.

12 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Eastbound and westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

10 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Nine Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Drivers will be detoured via westbound I-696, southbound Gratiot Avenue and eastbound Eight Mile Road.

The demolition comes after authorities say a truck tractor that was towing a flatbed trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in St. Clair Shores on Sept. 26. Michigan State Police say the bridge sustained significant damage.

MSP says motor carrier officers uncovered several violations in connection with the truck driver's permit and how the trailer was loaded.