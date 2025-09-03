Watch CBS News
1 man dead, firefighter injured, in aftermath of house fire in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A man is dead, and a firefighter was injured, in the aftermath of a house fire Tuesday night on McQuade Street in Detroit. 

The 911 call was made about 11:30 p.m. When the Detroit Fire Department crews arrived, they could see flames at the home, according to the fire department report. 

A man was found in the home. He taken by Detroit EMS to Henry Ford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report said. 

In the meantime, while crews were working to put out the fire, a firefighter fell from the second floor to the basement. He has a back injury as a result, the department reported. The firefighter was taken by Detroit EMS to a local hospital. 

The Fire Investigation Division is investigating the cause and circumstances of the blaze. 

Paula Wethington

