Mayor Mary Sheffield tours Detroit Auto Show: "Definitely is a good time"

Mayor Mary Sheffield says she grew up attending the Detroit Auto Show. On Monday, she toured the grounds at Huntington Place for the first time as mayor of the Motor City.

"I've never come before it's been open to the public, and so to have this experience and see the work that's put into it, to be able to walk through and see all the exhibits definitely is a good time," Sheffield stated.

The mayor rode shotgun on Jeep Mountain, which she says was quite the thrill.

"Felt like a rollercoaster. Very scary," said Sheffield.

Sheffield scoped the convention center and spoke with all the major automakers, including Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors, where she took a second ride in a luxury Cadillac EV.

"It's smooth, the sizing is perfect. No sound. You couldn't hear anything. Built in Detroit at Factory Zero," Sheffield said.

Sheffield says she was excited to be experiencing the Motor City with fresh new eyes as Detroit's mayor, saying Excited to be here, excited about what this means for Detroit as far as the economic activity, the local charities that the auto show always benefits every year," said Sheffield.

Sheffield says Detroit has led the way in the auto industry, the auto show is an incredible way to showcase the innovation of the automakers, and she's very excited to take part.