Mayor Mary Sheffield joins Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison for Walk a Mile Wednesday

A special guest joined Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison Wednesday for Walk a Mile Wednesday.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield walked alongside the chief and got up close and personal with her community.

"I wanted to be here to support him, as you can see, the community loves to come out and engage without the police department," said Sheffield.

This walk started at Ann Arbor Trail Magnet School on the city's west side.

The mayor says this event shows how much the department cares about the community they protect.

"I have a chief that is boots on the ground that's all about being proactive, so not just coming to a neighborhood to respond to violence but actively engaging with the community is so important," said Sheffield.

And the chief's feelings were mutual. He says his department can tackle crime with the mayor's and the council's endless support.

"They have given me what I need as a police chief as an agency to be able to address these problems," said Bettison.

Like the shooting on Tuesday in the Midtown area, where a 17-year-old was shot.

The chief says they are making progress in finding the shooter.

"We have already identified a person of interest, really a suspect, and we are now actively out there hitting doors," said Bettison.

And the mayor says everyone needs to work together to fight crime in the city.

"This is a collaborative effort of us all working together to ensure the city remains safe," said Sheffield.