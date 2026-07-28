Teen hospitalized after shot multiple times in Detroit, police say

Detroit police say a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Tuesday.

The shooting in the area of Beaubien and Mack Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting followed a fight between two groups.

Police say individuals then pulled up to the area in a black SUV and fired shots at the victim. The suspect, who police believe to be a gang member, fled the area in an unknown direction.

DPD did not release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.