School bond issues, some local elections on May 6 ballots in Michigan

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Voters in dozens of Michigan counties have special elections on the ballot today, May 6, mostly for school bond issues. 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. where elections are taking place. 

That list, as provided by the Michigan Secretary of State, includes: 

  • Lenawee County: Morenci Area Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools. 
  • Livingston County: Dexter Community Schools, Webberville Community Schools. 
  • Macomb County: Mt. Clemens Community School. Voters in Precinct 1 are asked to note that their voting site has been moved because of a building emergency from Turner Chapel Church to Mount Clemens City Hall. For more information, call the city clerk's office at 586-469-6800, ext. 309. 
  • Monroe County: Mason Consolidated Schools, Summerfield Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools. 
  • Oakland County: Clawson City, Ferndale City, Ferndale Public, Grand Blanc Community Schools, Lamphere Schools. 
  • St. Clair County: Algonac Community School District, Kenockee Township, Yale Public Schools. 
  • Washtenaw County: Dexter Community Schools, Pittsfield Charter Township. 
  • Wayne County: Redford Union School District, Southgate Schools, Wyandotte city. 

Voters can check their registration, get registration instructions, polling location and other voting details online at the Michigan Voter Information Center

