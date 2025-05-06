School bond issues, some local elections on May 6 ballots in Michigan

Voters in dozens of Michigan counties have special elections on the ballot today, May 6, mostly for school bond issues.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. where elections are taking place.

That list, as provided by the Michigan Secretary of State, includes:

Lenawee County : Morenci Area Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools.

: Morenci Area Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools. Livingston County : Dexter Community Schools, Webberville Community Schools.

: Dexter Community Schools, Webberville Community Schools. Macomb County : Mt. Clemens Community School. Voters in Precinct 1 are asked to note that their voting site has been moved because of a building emergency from Turner Chapel Church to Mount Clemens City Hall. For more information, call the city clerk's office at 586-469-6800, ext. 309.

: Mt. Clemens Community School. Voters in Precinct 1 are asked to note that their voting site has been moved because of a building emergency from Turner Chapel Church to Mount Clemens City Hall. For more information, call the city clerk's office at 586-469-6800, ext. 309. Monroe County : Mason Consolidated Schools, Summerfield Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools.

: Mason Consolidated Schools, Summerfield Schools, Whiteford Agricultural Schools. Oakland County : Clawson City, Ferndale City, Ferndale Public, Grand Blanc Community Schools, Lamphere Schools.

: Clawson City, Ferndale City, Ferndale Public, Grand Blanc Community Schools, Lamphere Schools. St. Clair County : Algonac Community School District, Kenockee Township, Yale Public Schools.

: Algonac Community School District, Kenockee Township, Yale Public Schools. Washtenaw County : Dexter Community Schools, Pittsfield Charter Township.

: Dexter Community Schools, Pittsfield Charter Township. Wayne County: Redford Union School District, Southgate Schools, Wyandotte city.

Voters can check their registration, get registration instructions, polling location and other voting details online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.