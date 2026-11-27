Before the Lions and Bears faced off on Thanksgiving, Mayors Mary Sheffield and Brandon Johnson placed a friendly wager. But with the Lions losing to the Bears, Sheffield now has to wear an "Everything Dope About America Comes from Chicago" shirt.

The wager came about after Sheffield posted on X, welcoming the Bears to the city, but added, "Just don't expect to leave with a W." Johnson responded, acknowledging that it is the first time two NFL teams with at least five-game winning streaks face off on Thanksgiving. But Johnson also said, "I've got full faith that the Bears are going to leave Detroit first in the NFC North."

This sparked a bet in which Sheffield wagered that if the Lions won, Johnson would have to wear the "Detroit vs. Everybody" shirt. Johnson agreed to the bet, saying the Chicago shirt "will look great on you."

The Lions maintained their lead throughout the historic game, but the Bears responded, bringing the matchup to a close 35-32 in the fourth quarter. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams then threw a 6-yard pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left in the game to give Chicago a 39-35 win over Detroit.

The Lions now have an 8-3 record, putting them second in the NFC North.

Following the game, Johnson posted a picture of the shirt, saying, "You're going to like that way you look. I guarantee it."

It is not the first time Michigan elected officials have placed friendly bets on highly anticipated sports games. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously placed similar bets with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of the Michigan-Ohio State game.

In 2025, the two governors wagered chips that highlighted their respective states. For Whitmer, it was the Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City and Downey's Potato Chips from Waterford. Meanwhile, DeWine wagered Conn's Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo's from Cincinnati, Jones' Potato Chips from Mansfield, Mikesell's from Zanesville and Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes.

The Wolverines lost to the Buckeyes, 27-9.