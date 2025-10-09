Michigan man found guilty more than 30 years after sexually assaulting minor, officials say

A Marquette, Michigan, man was convicted more than 30 years after he sexually assaulted a minor, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Ward Glass, 69, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officials say Glass assaulted the victim between 1993 and 1994. The victim filed a complaint with Michigan State Police in 2024 after seeing Glass decades after the assault. The AG's office charged Glass in September 2024.

"Coming forward to report a sexual assault takes extraordinary courage," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I commend the survivor in this case for her strength and the Michigan State Police and prosecutors in my office for their diligent work in pursuing this case and securing this conviction. My office will continue to stand with survivors and pursue justice, no matter how much time has passed."

Glass is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2026.