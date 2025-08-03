15-year-old boy injured in Detroit shooting; man arrested after hourslong standoff

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital, and a man is in custody after a shooting in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 14000 block of Mark Twain Street around 3 p.m. According to police, the boy was shot in the leg by someone he was in an argument with.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police later identified the suspected shooter as a man in his 30s. He was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement that lasted around three hours.

"Our members from the 2nd Precinct did an outstanding job identifying the suspect, at which point they located him, surrounded the house, contained him in there and mobilized our metropolitan division, which contains our special response team, our crisis negotiators, our tactical services section, K-9," Captain Sederick Dunbar with the Detroit Police Department said on Saturday night.

Two people related to the man were in the house during the standoff. Neither was injured.

Dunbar said the boy and the man did not know each other before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday's incident comes less than a day after a 13-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old stepbrother was injured in a shooting on Anglin and East Lantz streets in Detroit.

Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said on Friday that the community is "outraged" and tired of violence against youth.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information about Friday night's shooting that moves the investigation forward.