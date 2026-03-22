Marche du Nain Rouge returns to Detroit's historic Cass Corridor

Detroit's popular Marche du Nain Rouge returned to the Cass Corridor earlier on Sunday.

It's a sign that Metro Detroiters are ready to say goodbye to winter and welcome spring, and the Marche du Nain Rouge is a feast for the eyes.

"It's such a diverse crowd. I mean, I'm a flower; she's a devil. She's got the hippie vibe going on. There's little kids, there's older people, just a big mix of everybody. It's a lot of fun," said paradegoer Stacey Carter.

According to Detroit legend, the Nain Rouge cursed the city and its founder hundreds of years ago.

While some people see the "Red Dwarf" as a harbinger of doom.

"I think it's any excuse that you have just get all people to come together and party from all walks of life. Is really positive, but especially this, it's like, if that little red dwarf is dooming us, we got to get them out of here," said Dallas McCulloch of Detroit.

Others embrace the seasonal changes his appearance signals.

"We are chasing out the bad vibes from the winter to create good vibes from the summer. That's all this parade is about," Flenner said.

For first-timers, it's all about the vibes.

"I'm thinking it's probably going to be a little bit like Mardi Gras. Everybody's in a good mood, and the weather is pretty nice. We just need a little bit of sunshine here in Michigan," said Stacie Henderson of Livonia.

Or the creative, elaborate, and sometimes terrifying costumes.

"The joy of it, the joy and all the weirdness. I'm here for the weird," said paradegoer Amy Moffat, a paradegoer.

The people are the parade as they march down the street, celebrating the city's culture, history, and folklore as only Detroiters can.