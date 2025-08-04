Annual March of Dimes Golf Classic in Ann Arbor raises money for families with premature babies

Dozens of golfers are teeing off their week at St. John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan, for an important cause.

The 44th annual March of Dimes Golf Classic is dedicated to raising money, conducting research, and providing support to families navigating life after a premature birth, one of its longest-running traditions.

"Every year, we raise $25,000 and we bring 50 golfers from across the DuComb staff, across suppliers, and across our customer base as well," said Chris DuComb, president of W.C. DuComb Co. and supporter of March of Dimes.

Participating in the tournament is a tradition that began with DuComb's uncle, who once managed the family business, and it continues in his honor.

"My uncle Bill was born premature. He got involved in March of Dimes because of his personal connection. Since his passing in 2015, I took over the company about six years ago, and we've just continued supporting March of Dimes in Bill's legacy," DuComb said.

While the event's location has changed throughout the decades, the mission hasn't.

"We're fighting birth defects, preterm birth, infant mortality, we're fighting maternal mortality and post-partum. We want every baby born on time and healthy, and we want every mom healthy," said Stephanie Worth, executive director of March of Dimes Michigan.

Worth says one in 10 babies in Michigan are born prematurely, and the money raised will go toward caring for them in the womb and after they're born.

"So, we are fighting through all of those phases for moms and babies," Worth said.

March of Dimes will also be hosting another fundraiser this fall.