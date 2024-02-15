Marathon's Detroit refinery workers vote to authorize strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Teamsters announced that workers at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery have voted to authorize a strike two weeks after their contract expired.

According to a press release, more than 90% of the 273 workers represented by Local 283 voted in favor, demanding pay increases and improved schedules. Workers include board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians and mechanics.

Their contract expired at midnight on Jan. 31, according to the union.

"Though Marathon Petroleum made nearly $10 billion in profit in 2023 on the backs of Teamsters, the company claims to not have enough to pay their workers their fair share," Steve Hicks, president of Local 283, said in a statement. "If Marathon won't offer the Teamsters whose labor makes them profitable a fair contract, workers are going to withhold their labor. This overwhelming strike authorization should send a clear message to Marathon that Teamsters are committed to getting what they deserve."

Marathon issued a statement, saying Local 283 has not provided a notice of the intent to strike, and the employees are still working.

"As part of the collective bargaining process for a new contract, Marathon Petroleum has been regularly meeting with representatives from the Teamsters Local 283 to negotiate since prior to the contract's expiration, and we remain willing and available to continue negotiating." the company says

"We will continue to bargain in good faith and are committed to reaching an agreement that is satisfactory to all parties. If needed, we are fully prepared and have appropriate contingency plans in place to safely operate the Detroit refinery with trained and qualified personnel while maintaining our vigilant focus on compliance, reliability and care for the environment."

Teamsters represents more than 800 workers in multiple industries in Detroit.