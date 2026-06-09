Manuel Bardakjian arraigned on charges in Livonia attempted home invasions; bond set at $250K

Manuel Bardakjian, the Livonia man accused of attempting to break into two homes on back-to-back days last month, was arraigned on charges and entered a not guilty plea during a virtual court appearance.

Bardakjian stood mute during the proceedings while his attorney entered the plea on his behalf. He appeared pressed against a wall on screen and spoke only to state his name.

According to Livonia police, Bardakjian allegedly attempted to break into two homes in the same Livonia neighborhood on consecutive days in May while dressed in a white hazmat-style suit. Police said the incident on May 14 involved a firearm.

Bill Williams said he wanted to be in the courtroom when the man accused of assaulting his daughter at their home heard the charges against him.

"He did grab her by the neck and the collar and was pushing her and trying to turn her out so that he could get away," Williams said. "I'm very, very proud of her. She got up, walked into the garage, and still with the phone to her ear, on the phone with 911, she went through detail by detail."

Williams said the neighborhood has been shaken by the alleged incidents.

"I never (thought) that this would happen in our neighborhood, but just everybody's in shock in the neighborhood, still terrified," he said.

Bardakjian's defense attorney, Drew Norton, told the judge his client is a husband and father with deep ties to Livonia and no criminal record, aside from a DUI arrest from 20 years ago. Norton said injuries from a car accident more than a year ago support his client's release from jail.

"The last year plus has been extremely difficult for Manuel. His family will tell you he's been different and that anything like what has been alleged is totally out of character for him," Norton said.

Norton also argued Bardakjian is not a flight risk and has significant family support.

"He's struggling on a couple of fronts, and for that reason, we need to get him out and get him some help," Norton said.

Livonia police pushed back on release, citing the alleged use of a firearm and the risk Bardakjian could pose to the community.

"I believe these are serious charges, and any not-highest cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest would put the citizens of Livonia at great risk," said Sgt. William Harden of the Livonia Police Department.

Bardakjian was ultimately given a $250,000 cash surety bond. If he is able to pay, he will be confined to his home and monitored with a GPS tether. Williams said he is not satisfied with that outcome.

"Why is the tether going to keep him in his house and you know, if he has some of the problems that they're saying that he has, send him somewhere where he can be cared for 24 hours a day and not get out," he said.

While Williams said he feels empathy for Bardakjian's struggles, he said it does not change his position.

"That does not excuse physically assaulting someone," Williams said.

Williams said he plans to attend every court date in the case. Bardakjian's next appearance is scheduled for June 18 for a probable cause conference.