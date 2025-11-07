Manslaughter charge filed in White Lake garage fatal shooting

A White Lake, Michigan, man faces manslaughter and additional charges over the shooting of intruders in the garage of his home in July.

Dayton Knapton, 24, was charged Friday with manslaughter, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm as a result of the incident, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said.

Sivan Wilson, 17, was killed in the shooting, and another person sought medical help for gunshot wounds.

In the meantime, 21-year-old Matthew Grinage and four juveniles have each been charged with breaking and entering for the circumstances that preceded the shooting, McDonald said.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. July 8 on Mandon Drive in White Lake. The resident, whom prosecutors identified as Knapton, was alerted through a video security system that there was a group of people in his detached garage.

The homeowner left his house with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and fired into the garage, authorities said. All seven individuals who were in that group ran off. Prosecutors say Knapton fired additional shots as the suspects were fleeing, then went back inside the house, reloaded the weapon and returned outside.

Wilson, who was among those who fled the scene, later died as a result of his gunshot injuries, prosecutors said.

"The rights to own firearms and protect one's family and home are fundamental. Those important rights also come with profound responsibility," McDonald said. "Our office worked closely with law enforcement to review the evidence, including the obvious mitigating factors, which led us to these charges.

"We believe the evidence demonstrates this defendant crossed the line by firing outside his home at fleeing persons. His actions not only took a life but potentially endangered the surrounding community by firing his weapon into the night."

The manslaughter charge has a possible penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Assault with intent to do great bodily harm has a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Felony firearm charges carry a possible penalty of up to two years in prison. Breaking and entering has a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The above video originally aired July 8, 2025.