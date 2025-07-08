1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by homeowner in White Lake garage break-in, police say

One person is dead, and another is injured, after a homeowner shot at a group of seven people who were in his garage in White Lake Township, Michigan, police said.

The incident happened early Tuesday in the 9000 block of Mandon Drive, White Lake Township police said.

The homeowner was alerted to the situation through a video security system, according to officials. He then left his house and fired several shots toward the people who had entered the garage.

All seven ran off.

Shortly afterwards, Oakland County Central Dispatch notified White Lake Township police that two people with gunshot wounds were reported to be about a block away from Huron Valley Hospital in Commerce Township. Despite lifesaving efforts, one of those two people died as a result of the injuries. The other person is currently receiving medical treatment.

This incident remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

White Lake Township police ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective Lieutenant Jeff Way at 248-698-4404.