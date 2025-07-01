Watch CBS News
Manslaughter charge filed in aftermath of assault at Detroit gas station

By
Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal assault at a Detroit gas station. 

Javonte Rayshawn Barber, 26, of Detroit, was charged in connection with the fatal assault of Samuel Spruill Jr., 44, of Troy, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. An arraignment hearing took place Monday in 36th District Court. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety with a GPS tether and house arrest. 

The altercation happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at a gas station in the 11600 block of East McNichols Road. During the incident, Spruill was punched in the face, fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. Medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he then died of his injuries. 

The Detroit Police Department investigated the incident, and made an arrest a short time later. 

The next court hearing in the case is a bond re-determination hearing Wednesday. A probable cause conference is set for July 10, and preliminary exam set for July 17. 

