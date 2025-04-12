2 found dead inside U-Haul truck with apparent gunshot wounds in Wayne County, police say

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Police in Inkster, Michigan, are investigating after officers found a man and a woman dead inside a U-Haul truck with apparent gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.

According to the Inkster Police Department, officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a possible stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on the 3000 block of Inkster Road. That's where law enforcement discovered the bodies of the man and woman.

Officials say both people appeared to be in their 30s. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Michigan State Police and the Inkster Police Department are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000 or the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.