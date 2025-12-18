Detroit man to stand trial for ex-wife's murder at Henry Ford Hospital

A Detroit man accused of killing his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital earlier this year will now stand trial for the crime of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, prosecutors set their case against Mario Green, 53, for the death of 40-year-old Latricia Green in August 2025. Prosecutors say Green allegedly shot the victim while she was at work in the hospital's basement.

"He brought a gun into a building where his ex-wife worked, knowing she didn't want to have any contact with him," said assistant prosecutor Larry King.

"She saw no one else at the time, she heard no other voices at the time. The only two people who were there were the defendant and Ms. Green."

Surveillance footage from the day of the shooting was shared in court, showing a man fitting Green's description running from the victim's office, holding what police say was a weapon.

Defense attorney Brian Berry argued that there was no concrete evidence that Mario Green had not been invited to the hospital on Aug. 22, that the building's surveillance footage could not prove he had a gun in his hand, or that he was the one who pulled the trigger.

"Nobody even asked him where he was, what he was doing, if he has a gun of that nature, caliber or anything of that nature. One shot is fired, just a single shot," said Berry.

During the preliminary hearing, officers and witnesses testified that Latricia Green had asked for orders of protection against her ex-husband. Police body camera footage from earlier in the year was also shown in court of a man believed to be Mario Green arguing with the victim before being escorted out of the hospital.

In his ruling, 36th District Court Judge Shawn K. Jacque said there was enough probable cause to push the case forward.

"While this case may not involve a direct witness seeing exactly when the shot was fired, there is enough circumstantial evidence present for this bind over," said Jacque.

If convicted, Green faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His arraignment in circuit court is set for Dec. 26.

A second person, 54-year-old Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, was charged in August with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer.