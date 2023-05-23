Man suffers third-degree burns after single-car crash on I-96

Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old Lincoln Park man suffered third-degree burns to 80% of his body after a single-car crash on I-96 near Evergreen Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police say.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound local lanes of I-96 near Evergreen Road.

According to MSP, the man was speeding and lost control, hitting the center median and striking a light pole. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The man is in critical condition at an area hospital.

"We want to remind drivers as we approach the high travel holiday weekend, slow down and wear your seatbelt," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We know that excessive speeds are leading to a lot of our preventable crashes and drivers not wearing seatbelts also leads to more fatalities."