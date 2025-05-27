Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot to death at Jayne Field in Hamtramck

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Detroit police investigate shooting, stabbing at Jayne Field
Detroit police investigate shooting, stabbing at Jayne Field 02:13

The man who was fatally shot Sunday night at Jayne Field in Hamtramck, Michigan, has been identified as Abdul Ahad. 

Three others were injured in the incident, and the police investigation continues. 

"Abdul was a beloved member of our team who gave his time, energy and heart to serve the community," the Asian & Pacific Islander American Vote Michigan organization said in a statement. "He helped register hundreds of voters during this past election cycle, tirelessly distributed food packages to families in need, and was always ready to show up when the community needed him." 

The series of events related by Detroit Police included one person fatally shot and another person injured in a shooting, along with a third victim stabbed and a fourth victim struck by a vehicle. 

Jayne Field in Hamtramck, near Conant and Davison streets, is part of the City of Detroit's park system.

No arrests have been announced in the case. Police ask that anyone with information on the circumstances contact the Detroit police's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP. 

The above video aired on May 26, 2025. 

