Man found shot to death at Jayne Field in Hamtramck

The man who was fatally shot Sunday night at Jayne Field in Hamtramck, Michigan, has been identified as Abdul Ahad.

Three others were injured in the incident, and the police investigation continues.

"Abdul was a beloved member of our team who gave his time, energy and heart to serve the community," the Asian & Pacific Islander American Vote Michigan organization said in a statement. "He helped register hundreds of voters during this past election cycle, tirelessly distributed food packages to families in need, and was always ready to show up when the community needed him."

The series of events related by Detroit Police included one person fatally shot and another person injured in a shooting, along with a third victim stabbed and a fourth victim struck by a vehicle.

Jayne Field in Hamtramck, near Conant and Davison streets, is part of the City of Detroit's park system.

No arrests have been announced in the case. Police ask that anyone with information on the circumstances contact the Detroit police's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

The above video aired on May 26, 2025.