One man fatally shot, three others injured, after disturbance at Jayne Field

Detroit police are seeking the public's help in an investigation over a fatal shooting and related injuries at Jayne Field.

There were a total of four victims – all adult males, according to Capt. Derrick Griffin of Detroit Police 11th precinct station.

One fatally shot

One injured in a shooting

One injured by stabbing wounds.

One struck by a vehicle

The emergency call was made about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting the disturbance at Jayne Field near Conant Street and Davison Street. The park in Hamtramck is part of the City of Detroit's park system.

Police ask that anyone with information on the circumstances contact Detroit Police 11th Precinct station at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.