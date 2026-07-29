Man sentenced in Macomb County cannabis dispensary parking lot shooting

A Macomb County man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of a cannabis dispensary is headed to prison.

Abel Rivard, 57, of Roseville, was sentenced Wednesday to two to 30 years in prison on a charge of assault with intent to murder. In addition, Rivard was given a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence for felony firearm, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

On May 23, 2025, prosecutors say Rivard started an argument with a Clinton Township man in the parking lot of King of Budz, a cannabis dispensary in Roseville. The argument continued in the business, and when the two men returned outside, Rivard pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he was returning to his car.

The victim survived the shooting.

Rivard pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in May 2026.

Macomb County prosecutors argued that Rivard should be sentenced to a range of six to 11 years in prison.

"When someone chooses to use a firearm against another person, they place lives at risk and must be held accountable. My office remains committed to protecting the people of Macomb County by aggressively prosecuting violent offenders," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.