Roseville man heads to trial for shooting at cannabis dispensary parking lot

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A Roseville man will face trial in connection with the shooting of another man in May at a Southeast Michigan cannabis dispensary business. 

Abel Rivard, 56, had a preliminary exam hearing Wednesday in 39th District Court in Roseville, during which Judge Joseph F. Boedecker bound him over to the next level of proceedings in Macomb County Circuit Court, according to a report from the Macomb County Prosecutor's office. 

Rivard is charged with assault with intent to murder, which is a life felony, two counts of felony firearm, each a two-year consecutive felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a four-year felony. 

His next court hearing is July 22. Rivard remains held at Macomb County Jail, with a bond set at $1 million. 

The charges stem from an altercation on May 23 at King of Budz Cannabis dispensary in Roseville, the prosecutor's office said. The argument started in the parking lot, continued inside, then continued back outside, where a gun was pulled. The victim, Martin Robinson of Clinton Township, was shot as he was returning to his car. He survived his injuries. 

"Allegations that someone was shot while retreating from an argument are deeply disturbing, and we will not tolerate that kind of violence in Macomb County," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the case. 

