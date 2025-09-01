Man rescued from burning vehicle in Detroit, more than 10 miles away from home

Detroit police are investigating an incident that is considered a possible kidnapping after a man was rescued from a burning SUV Monday morning.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

The circumstances started in Detroit's Southwest side, although the 60-year-old man and his GMC Yukon were found more than 10 miles away.

Police said the man was outside his home in the 8700 block of Vernor Highway when he was taken against his will. His wife was found at the home, uninjured.

Detroit police are providing few details on this case while they continue to search for suspects. Officers ask that anyone who has information about the incident that can help in the investigation call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.