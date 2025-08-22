Man reported missing from Michigan Renaissance Festival found dead, police say

A man who was last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds in the Oakland County community of Holly has been found dead, police said.

The body of Jacob Angeles was found in Crawford County, Rockwood police said.

"As this is still an active investigation we cannot comment further on the circumstances regarding the discovery of his body, but foul play does not appear to be involved at this time," the report said.

"The Rockwood Police Department expresses its most sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, and we ask that the public respect their privacy in this very difficult time."

The Renaissance Festival opened Aug. 16 and continues on weekends through Sept. 28. Angeles was seen at the event on Aug. 16, but did not return home. Police said he was also a "no call no show" to his work shift that afternoon.

His vehicle, a silver 2006 Jeep Commander, was detected on a Flock Safety license plate reader camera that day at the Interstate 675 ramp to northbound Interstate 75.

Rockwood Police issued a missing person notice on Aug. 18.

Agencies that were involved in the search and investigation included Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, Wyandotte Police Department, Mt. Morris Township Police and Flushing Police Department.