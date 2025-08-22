Watch CBS News
Local News

Man reported missing from Michigan Renaissance Festival found dead, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A man who was last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds in the Oakland County community of Holly has been found dead, police said. 

The body of Jacob Angeles was found in Crawford County, Rockwood police said. 

"As this is still an active investigation we cannot comment further on the circumstances regarding the discovery of his body, but foul play does not appear to be involved at this time," the report said.  

"The Rockwood Police Department expresses its most sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, and we ask that the public respect their privacy in this very difficult time."

The Renaissance Festival opened Aug. 16 and continues on weekends through Sept. 28. Angeles was seen at the event on Aug. 16, but did not return home. Police said he was also a "no call no show" to his work shift that afternoon. 

His vehicle, a silver 2006 Jeep Commander, was detected on a Flock Safety license plate reader camera that day at the Interstate 675 ramp to northbound Interstate 75. 

Rockwood Police issued a missing person notice on Aug. 18. 

Agencies that were involved in the search and investigation included Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, Wyandotte Police Department, Mt. Morris Township Police and Flushing Police Department. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue