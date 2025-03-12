Man dies after pulled from Lake Chemung in Livingston County

A man who was pulled from a lake in Living County, Michigan, Wednesday after falling through ice has died.

Brighton Area Fire Chief Michael O'Brian said they received a call at about 2 p.m. for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice in Lake Chemung. A preliminary investigation concluded that the man was using a "surfboard-like device with a parachute" and fell in about 300-400 feet from shore, O'Brian said.

O'Brian said fire officials crawled across the ice to rescue the man but struggled because the ice consistently broke. Officials called the Coast Guard aerial unit, which was able to pull the man from the water and transport him back to shore.

The man was taken to a local hospital but died despite CPR efforts for an hour. His name was not immediately released.

O'Brian said a firefighter was also taken to the hospital due to cold water exposure but is expected to be OK.